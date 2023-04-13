Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.41. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 902,476 shares traded.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company, which engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. It operates through the Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increases the availability and affordability of housing for single families.
