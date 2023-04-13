Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.36.

FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $550.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

