Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after buying an additional 98,006 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

