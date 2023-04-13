Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lifted by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

