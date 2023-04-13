Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

