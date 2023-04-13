Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,768,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,187,000 after buying an additional 137,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,891,000 after buying an additional 79,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

