Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.05. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 397,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 129,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 361,234 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

