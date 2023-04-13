Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.



Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

