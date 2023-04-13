Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

