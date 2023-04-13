Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$1.07. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 5,851 shares traded.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 12.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.38 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

