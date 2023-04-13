DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.34

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and traded as high as $27.84. DENSO shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 19,901 shares traded.

DENSO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

