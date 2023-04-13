Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 302,238 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $988.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.