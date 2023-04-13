Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $11.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 302,238 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $988.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $109,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth $118,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

