Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.29. Contango Ore shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 4,692 shares trading hands.
Contango Ore Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $206.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.46.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore
Contango Ore Company Profile
Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Ore (CTGO)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.