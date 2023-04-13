Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.29. Contango Ore shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 4,692 shares trading hands.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $206.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

Contango Ore Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Contango Ore by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Contango Ore by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

