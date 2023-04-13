Comerica Bank Sells 32 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $376.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.38.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

