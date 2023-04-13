Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

