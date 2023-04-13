Comerica Bank Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 168,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 137,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

