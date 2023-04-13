Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.25. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 8,484 shares.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.