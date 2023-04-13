Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.