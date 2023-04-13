BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

