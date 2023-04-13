BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 32,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

