Barclays Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $179.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $189.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

