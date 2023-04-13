Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 1,110 shares trading hands.

Athena Gold Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

