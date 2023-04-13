Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.24. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares trading hands.
Aerogrow International Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.
Aerogrow International Company Profile
AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.
