2,597 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $237,316,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

