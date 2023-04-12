YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.