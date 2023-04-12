Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 718.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.32, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

