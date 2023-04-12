Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

