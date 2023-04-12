Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,360 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $131.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.