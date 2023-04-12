Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.94. The stock has a market cap of $376.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

