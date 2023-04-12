Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.60.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

