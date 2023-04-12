Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,174 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 232.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.