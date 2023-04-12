Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

