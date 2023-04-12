RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $131.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

