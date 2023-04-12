Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.