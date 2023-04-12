Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 90 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after purchasing an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $271.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.14. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

