National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.08 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after buying an additional 127,546 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after purchasing an additional 223,117 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.78.

Allegion Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.