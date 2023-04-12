Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.62 and a 200-day moving average of $312.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

