Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.