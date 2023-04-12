Inspire Investing LLC Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

