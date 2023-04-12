Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

HBAN opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

