First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 506 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $376.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

