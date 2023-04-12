Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
