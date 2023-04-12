Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,179 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

