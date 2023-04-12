Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Toro by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

