Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,398 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 48,695 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $4,842,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

