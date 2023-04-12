Comerica Bank Sells 2,368 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Trading Up 0.9 %
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WD-40 (WDFC)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.