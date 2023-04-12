Comerica Bank Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.