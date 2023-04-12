Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 121 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.
JNJ opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
