Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

Allegion Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

