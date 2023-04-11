Westhampton Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 227,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $427.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

